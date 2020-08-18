TiruchirapalliTiruchi 18 August 2020 18:22 IST
Comments
15-year-old boy charged with rape
Updated: 18 August 2020 18:22 IST
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with raping a 11-year-old girl near Vaiyampatti in the district.
The boy, who had completed class 9, and the victim belonged to the same village. He took her to a secluded spot in the village and committed the crime, according to police.
Locals who came to know of it alerted the victim’s mother, who lodged a complaint with Manapparai All Women Police on August 16.
The boy was detained and a case booked against him under Sections 5 (m) and 6 of the POCSO Act read with IPC Section 376 (AB) (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age). He was lodged in Government Observation Home in Tiruchi.
More In Tiruchirapalli
Read more...