1.5 tonnes of banned tobacco products seized in Karur district

In a joint operation, officials of the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU) and local police seized about one-and-half tonnes of banned tobacco product, gutkha, and around 600 kg of country-made crackers in Tharagampatti village in Karur district on Monday.

Acting on specific inputs, the OCIU personnel carried out the operation, lasting over two hours in the morning and seized the banned substances and country-made crackers that were illegally stocked in a godown belonging to Subramanian, a wholesale dealer involved in selling snacks. Some of the substances were also confiscated from the wholesale outlet run by Subramanian in Tharagampatti village, said police sources.

The sources said the gutkha packets were stocked in about 40 to 50 gunny bag and were reportedly being illegally sold along with snacks. Subramanian, 58, and his son S. Lokesh (27) were detained in connection with the seizure and handed over to the Chinthamanipatti police along with the seized consignment for further action. The value of the seized tobacco products was put at around ₹10 lakh. Further investigations are on.