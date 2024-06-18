15 school students sustain injuries

Fifteen students of a private school sustained injuries in a road accident involving a school van and a load carrier at Thirumazhapadi near here on Tuesday.

According to sources, the van belonging to Kalaimagal school, which was coming from Manjamedu to Thirumazhapadi after collecting students from various villages, collided against a lorry laden with m.sand. The students, mostly between 5 years and 10 years of age, managed to escape with minor injuries since the impact of the collision was not severe.

The injured were taken to the Primary Health Centre at Thirumanur. Thirumanur police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.