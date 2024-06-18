15 school students sustain injuries

Fifteen students of a private school sustained injuries in a road accident involving a school van and a load carrier at Thirumazhapadi near here on Tuesday.

According to sources, the van belonging to Kalaimagal school, which was coming from Manjamedu to Thirumazhapadi after collecting students from various villages, collided against a lorry laden with m.sand. The students, mostly between 5 years and 10 years of age, managed to escape with minor injuries since the impact of the collision was not severe.

The injured were taken to the Primary Health Centre at Thirumanur. Thirumanur police have registered a case.