15 railway stations in Tiruchi Division chosen for Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

January 31, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has identified 15 stations falling under the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division for modernisation and upgrade facilities under the new Amrit Bharat Station Scheme conceptualised by the Railway Board. The ambitious scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long term vision.

Thanjavur, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Chidambaram, Karaikal, Mannargudi, Srirangam, Tirupadripuliyur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Vellore Cantonment, Vriddhachalam, Lalgudi and Polur are the stations chosen for development under the new scheme in Tiruchi Railway Division, said railway sources

The Railway Board has detailed the modality of the scheme, its broad objectives and scope of work. A communication in this regard has already been circulated to the zonal railways. A draft Terms of Reference for guidance and for engaging technical consultants for the master plan for the scheme has also been issued by the Railway Board. The railway divisions could, however, modify the draft Terms of Reference as per their local needs.

According to the Railway Board communication, the scheme is to be executed through various umbrella works for Customer Amenities Plan Head sanctioned from time to time.

The scheme shall cater for introduction of new amenities, upgrade and replacement of the existing amenities.

The Railway Board has also made it clear that the scheme should aim at meeting the needs of the stakeholders. A host of aspects have been spelt out by the Railway Board under the scope of work. One of them is that all improvement plans should be made with the help of architects/traffic planners or user experience consultants as decided by the Divisional Railway Managers.

The scheme also envisages cost efficient improvement to facades, provision of well lit aesthetically pleasing entrance porches. Elements of landscaping, green patches and incorporation of local art and culture also form part of the scope of work to create a pleasant experience for the station users. This had to be done with the help of suitable professionals.

Sufficient number of toilets should be provided at the stations with separate provision for women and differently abled. The location of the toilets should be appropriate to station usage, easily visible and accessible. Closed circuit television unit surveillance systems at various locations in the station should be provided in consultation with the security branch.

The scale of amenities and facilities should be finalised based on the broad guiding principles, footfall at the station and with stakeholders consultations including users with the approval of the Divisional Railway Manager, the communication further said.