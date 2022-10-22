15 parakeets rescued, three persons arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruchi Forest Protection Force rescued 15 parakeets and arrested three persons as a part of an operation on Friday in the city.

According to the officials, a search operation was launched and S. Sathish, 33, of Keezhapudur who attempted to sell the parakeets at Big Bazaar Street, Teppakulam, and his accomplices S. Shiva, 30, and S. Murugesan, 45, were arrested.

A case has been registered under Sections 2, 9, 39, 50, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. They were produced before Tiruchi Criminal Court Magistrate I and remanded in jail for six days.

Apart from the parakeets, five wire cages, two two-wheelers and three mobile phones were seized from them. Further investigation revealed that the three were involved in sale of the birds in local market and other States such as Karnataka.

In March, officials upon tipped off about the illegal trade, searched a premises at Kuruvikaran Street in Keezhapudur and seized 408 parakeets and 347 munias. But the suspects had escaped. Investigation revealed that the birds were to be transported to Karnataka for sale.