15 nominations kept pending

The nomination papers of 15 contestants for rural civic body posts in the district have been kept pending by officials.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, 24 candidates filed their nomination papers for four district panchayat council member posts in Orathanadu panchayat union. While 23 were accepted, one was kept pending.

Similarly, out of 82 papers received for 13 panchayat union ward member posts in Madukkur panchayat union, 75 were accepted and six kept pending.

With respect to village panchayat president posts, three papers were kept pending in Madukkur PU and one in Orathanadu PU. With respect to village panchayat ward member posts, four were kept pending in Kumbakonam PU.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 19.

Meanwhile, an election control room has been set up at the District Collectorate, Thanjavur. It will function round the clock and complaints or malpractices or grievances could be lodged over phone to (04362) 278378, the release added.