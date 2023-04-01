HamberMenu
15 new COVID-19 cases in central region

April 01, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fifteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

There were five new cases in Tiruchi, two each in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai, one case each in Karur and Ariyalur districts.

Out of 67 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 28, Mayiladuthurai 13, Ariyalur seven, Tiruvarur six, Pudukottai five, Nagapattinam four, and Karur and Thanjavur two. Perambalur had no active case.

