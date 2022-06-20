15 new cases in central region

Fifteen persons, including 10 in Tiruchi, two in Karur, and one each in Nagapattinam, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts, tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.

Fifty-one persons with the infection were undergoing treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district as on Monday. There were 10 active cases in Thanjavur, seven each in Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur, six in Karur, four in Tiruvarur, three in Ariyalur, two each in Pudukottai and Nagapattinam district.