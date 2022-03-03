15 new cases in central region

The number of fresh cases of COVID-19 decreased sharply in the central districts with a total of 15 persons testing positive in the nine districts on Thursday, according to the State Health Department. No new case was reported in the Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts and nor was there any fatality on Thursday.

Tiruchi had the highest number of fresh infections with 10 persons testing positive. Thanjavur had three new cases. Perambalur and Tiruvarur districts reported one fresh case each.