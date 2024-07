15 new buses flagged off

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated 15 new BS-VI compliant buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) from Central Bus Stand in the city on Saturday.

The new buses will be operated on Tiruchi-Chennai Madhavaram, Tiruchi-Villupuram-Madurai, Tiruchi-Chennai Madhavaram, Thuvakudi-Tiruchi- Chennai Madharavam, Ilankakurichi-Chennai Madhavaram, Manapparai-Tiruchi-Coimbatore, Thuvarankurichi-Tiruchi-Coimbatore, Thuraiyur-Erode-Coimbatore, Thuraiyur-Tiruchi-Coimbatore, Uppilliyapuram-Tiruchi-Madurai, Karur-Kaniyalampatti, Karur-Rameswaram, Karur-Vellore, and Karur-Thirumukkudalur routes.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan, District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, TNSTC Kumbakonam Managing Director K.S.Mahendra Kumar, Managing Director, TNSTC, Kumbakonam, and Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan were present.

