1.5 kg sandalwood logs seized, man arrested

January 07, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

A police team in Perambalur district seized 1.5 kg of sandalwood logs that were being smuggled on a motorcycle by a 32-year-old man on Saturday and arrested him.

The police were checking vehicles at Udumbiyam check post in Arumbavur police station limits when they stopped a motorcyclist who was carrying a gunny bag. The team enquired with the rider, identified as M. Govindaraj of Athur taluk in Salem district, whose evasive answers prompted the police to check the gunny bag in which sandalwood logs were found. Govindaraj was arrested and brought to the police station where a case was registered against him. The sandalwood logs and the motorcycle used to smuggle it were confiscated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT