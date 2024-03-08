GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1.5 kg gold paste found in restroom of Tiruchi airport

March 08, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) found gold in paste form in a men’s restroom at the Tiruchi International Airport on Thursday. About 1.5 kg of gold was extracted from the paste.  The passenger, who apparently kept the gold paste in the restroom, had arrived by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight on Thursday. 

Based on intelligence, the AIU officers mounted surveillance and recovered the gold paste from a bag while scanning garbage collected from the restroom . On examination of surveillance cameras, the Customs authorities sent summons to the passenger suspected to have kept the gold paste in the restroom. Investigation was on, said airport sources.

