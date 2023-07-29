ADVERTISEMENT

15 injured in LPG cylinder explosion

July 29, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Fifteen residents have suffered burn injuries in an LPG cylinder blast at a village in Mayiladuthurai district.

Sources said the accident happened at Periyasavadikulam near Madappuram in Tharangambadi taluk on Friday evening. A few villagers were involved in dousing a fire that broke out at the house of Kalaivanan, when an LPG cylinder in the house exploded.

Nearly 15 people suffered burn injuries. Five victims, who suffered severe injuries, were rushed to Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital. Seven others were admitted at Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector AP. Mahabharathi visited the victims at the hospital on Saturday and enquired about their health. All of them were said to be out of danger.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US