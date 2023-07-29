15 injured in LPG cylinder explosion

July 29, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Fifteen residents have suffered burn injuries in an LPG cylinder blast at a village in Mayiladuthurai district.

Sources said the accident happened at Periyasavadikulam near Madappuram in Tharangambadi taluk on Friday evening. A few villagers were involved in dousing a fire that broke out at the house of Kalaivanan, when an LPG cylinder in the house exploded.

Nearly 15 people suffered burn injuries. Five victims, who suffered severe injuries, were rushed to Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital. Seven others were admitted at Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai.

Collector AP. Mahabharathi visited the victims at the hospital on Saturday and enquired about their health. All of them were said to be out of danger.