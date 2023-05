May 22, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

As many as 15 liquor bars which were found illegally functioning in Pudukottai district were sealed by the Tasmac authorities on Monday. Official sources said eight illegal bars in Aranthangi, five in Pudukottai town and two in Viralimalai were sealed. They were all running without obtaining due permission, the sources added. The action comes close on the heels of the death of two persons in Thanjavur on Sunday who died after consuming liquor illegally sold at a bar in that town.