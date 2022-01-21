15 dogs die after eating meat laced with poison

TIRUCHI

21 January 2022

Residents of Krishnapuram Colony in Edamalaipattipudur are shocked over the death of 15 dogs in the locality overnight.

While most were street dogs, some were also pets that had been roaming on the streets in the evening. They were suspected to have consumed a poisonous substance.

Since Krishnapuram Colony, like many other localities in the city, has a huge population of street dogs that bark and give the scare to two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, this might have been done by somebody, said K. Pradeep Kumar, a resident.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Pradeep and his friends noticed that the dogs living on the streets were behaving differently. “They were running helter-skelter and were in discomfort. Before we could react, many threw up blood, and fell unconscious,” Mr. Pradeep said. The group buried 12 dogs, and also found a few more, along with crows that had eaten the meat and found dead on Friday morning.

On looking around the locality, they saw pesticides mixed with meat kept in some places for the dogs to eat. The dogs, attracted to the meat had eaten them and died. Enraged, they approached policemen at the check post near their locality who suggested that they file a complaint.

Mr. Pradeep said that with the help of animal welfare activists, the residents would be filing a complaint. "There are many who do not like dogs. It is not the work of local residents, as we all feed them and care for them, however, we need to catch the culprit," he said.