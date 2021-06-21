Tiruchirapalli

₹15 crore allocated under kuruvai package

THANJAVUR

The State government has allocated ₹ 15 crore to Thanjavur district for implementing `kuruvai’ package scheme.

Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, said that under scheme certified seeds would be distributed to the farmers at 50 per cent subsidised rate and green manure under 100% subsidy through the Agriculture Extension Centres. Further, two bags of urea, a bag of DAP and 25 kg of potash would be distributed at 100% subsidy through the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Banks.

Farmers desiring to avail the `kuruvai’ package scheme could submit the required details through `Uzhavan’ mobile application or by presenting their applications at the Agriculture Extension Centres or at the office of the Block (Agriculture) Assistant Director.

Those in need of clarifications or assistance could approach the ‘kuruvai’ package assistance centres set up at the Agriculture Extension Centres or at the office of the Joint Director, (Agriculture), Thanjavur, the release added.


