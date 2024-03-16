149 sensitive poll stations in Pudukkottai

March 16, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

District Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya urged the public and the political parties to contact the control room in the district in case of violation of the model code of conduct.

The Collector said there were 149 sensitive polling booths in the district and the Central Reserve Police Force would be deployed there during polling.

Addressing a press briefing on the model code of conduct here, Ms. Ramya said all political events should be held only with permission from the respective Revenue Divisional Officers. Political leaflets should carry full details of the printing press and the printing press should send two copies of political notices to the Election Commission offices time and again. The district has six Assembly seats and 18 flying squads, 18 static surveillance teams, and six video surveillance teams have been deployed. In each of the teams, three persons, including officials of the police department and revenue officer, will be present.

The district control room numbers are 1800 4252 735, 04322 229860, 229870, 229880, 229890. Prompt action will be taken on the complaints received, Ms. Ramya said.