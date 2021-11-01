Tiruchirapalli

149 new cases, 4 COVID-19 deaths in central region

The central region reported 149 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. No fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in Perambalur and Mayiladuthurai.

Four patients succumbed to the illness- two each in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.

All nine districts within the central region reported less than 45 cases. In Thanjavur, 42 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Tiruchi registered 35 fresh cases.

In Karur, 23 patients tested positive. Tiruvarur, meanwhile, registered 22 fresh cases, and Nagapattinam, 12. Pudukottai district registered 11 cases.

Aiyalur reported four fresh cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Perambalur and Mayiladuthurai reported no fresh cases.


