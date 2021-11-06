148 fresh cases in delta region

TIRUCHI

06 November 2021 20:56 IST

The central region reported 148 fresh cases of COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Four deaths of the viral infection were registered. Two patients died of the illness in Thanjavur district, and one each in Karur and Tiruchi districts.

Both Tiruchi and Thanjavur registered 30 fresh COVID-19 cases each. The other seven districts in central Tamil Nadu reported less than 25 COVID-19 cases each.

In Karur, 21 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Tiruvarur, meanwhile, registered 16 fresh cases, while seven fresh cases each were registered in Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts.

In neighbouring Mayiladuthurai district, three patients tested positive, while two were reported in Perambalur and one in Ariyalur.