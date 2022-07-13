144 new cases in central region

A total of 144 new cases and 1,094 active cases of COVID-19 infections were reported in the central region on Wednesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. Of this, Tiruchi district had the highest number of infections with 60 new cases and 431 active cases.

There were no fatalities caused by the virus.

With regard to fresh infections, Pudukottai district had 16, while Thanjavur had 15 new cases. Perambalur and Tiruvarur both reported 12 new cases each. Ten persons tested positive for the virus in Mayiladuthurai.

Ariyalur had nine new cases, while Nagapattinam had seven. Karur had the lowest number with three fresh infections.

Thanjavur reported 147 active cases of those undergoing treatment at home and in hospital. This was followed by Pudukottai with 105 active cases, while Perambalur had 98 new cases. Tiruvaur reported 96 new cases. There were 79 active cases in Mayiladuthurai district, and 62 in Nagapattinam. Karur district had 49 active cases, followed by Ariyalur with 27 active cases.