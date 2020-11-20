144 fresh cases in central districts

The central districts continues to record low number of COVID-19 cases with 144 patients testing positive for the viral infection on Friday. No COVID death was reported in the region for the second consecutive day, according to the health bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

All districts in the region reported infection cases below 30. A total of 29 patients tested positive in Nagapattinam, which reported the highest number of positive cases in the region on Friday. Among them were local index cases with no travel or contact history, or patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their immediate contacts.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur reported 25 new cases, indicating a further dip in the number of patients testing positive. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. A total of 11 patients who were undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Wednesday.

Pudukottai reported a sharp drop with 23 fresh cases for the viral infection while Tiruvarur reported 22 new cases. Among them were primary contacts, local index cases and asymptomatic patients identified through fever camps.

In Karur, 15 patients, including residents from Vennamalai, Vadakadu, Vengamedu and Puliyur, tested positive. Inter-district travellers, too, tested positive for COVID. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from Government Medical College Hospital on Friday after recovering from the infection.

Four patients tested positive in Ariyalur district, while in Perambalur, one tested positive for COVID-19.