143 test positive for COVID-19 in central region

One hundred and forty-three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts reported the bulk of the cases with 34 persons testing positive in Tiruchi district, 30 in Thanjavur and 24 in Tiruvarur district. Pudukottai reported 17 fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai 15, Karur eight, Nagapattinam seven, Ariyalur five and Perambalur three.

Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 262 patients under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection.Thanjavur had 243 cases, Tiruvarur 192, Pudukottai 145, Mayiladuthurai 121, Nagapattinam 73, Ariyalur 54, Karur 49 and Perambalur 43.