142 traders tested, two turn positive during special drive in Tiruchi

Good response to micro-level fever camps: Collector

Two traders of Gandhi Market and the temporary wholesale vegetable market at G-Corner have tested positive for COVID - 19 in tests carried out under a special drive by the district administration.

As part of the special drive, traders in the two large markets were subjected to COVID-19 test about three days ago. While some of them volunteered to undergo test, others were chosen randomly.

A total of 142 traders were subjected to the test. Of them, 100 were from Gandhi Market and the rest from G. Corner.

Similarly, all traders of Puthur Fish Market were also subjected to the test. The swab specimens were subsequently sent to K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College Hospital. Both COVID-19 positive cases pertained to Gandhi Market.

The positivity rate worked out to just 1.4% All traders of Puthur Fish Market tested negative, officials said.

“It is an encouraging result. It is less than the district average,” said Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu.

The Collector told The Hindu that the traders were subjected to COVID-19 test as they were directly dealing with the public while selling vegetables to retail traders and others on a daily basis. The results showed that fresh cases were slowly but steadily coming down in the district.

However, there was no question of complacency. Health, revenue and local bodies had been instructed to conduct fever camps.

Al though the number of cases was slowly coming down, the scale of testing had not been reduced. About 1,800 to 2,000 persons were being tested every day.

A total of 1,966 samples were collected on Tuesday. It breached the 2000-mark on Monday. On an average, about 100 patients tested positive accounting for about five per cent of the tested.

Micro-level fever camps conducted in Tiruchi city and rural areas had been received well among the people. Besides patients with fever, cough and breathing difficulties, those with co-morbid conditions were also screened in the special clinics, the Collector said.