141 fresh COVID-19 cases in central region

One hundred and forty-one persons tested positive for COVID 19 in the central region on Tuesday, as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Tiruchi continued to report the most number of fresh cases in the region with 56 persons testing positive for the virus on Tuesday. Thanjavur reported 19 fresh cases, Nagapattinam 13, Pudukottai and Peramblur a dozen each, Tiruvarur 10, Mayiladuthurai nine and Karur and Ariyalur five each.

With Tuesday’s tally, the number of patients undergoing treatment, including home treatment, for the infection stood at 482 in Tiruchi district. Thanjavur had 143 active cases, Pudukottai 107, Tiruvarur 104, Perambalur 98, Mayiladuthurai 74, Nagapattinam 63, Karur 52 and Ariyalur 24.