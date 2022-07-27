Tiruchirapalli

141 COVID-19 cases in central region

Ancy Donal Madonna TIRUCHI July 27, 2022 20:57 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 20:57 IST

A total of 141 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

The number of daily case load stood at 35 in Tiruchi and 27 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur reported 21 fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai 17, while Pudukottai recorded 13 cases. Nagapattinam had nine cases each, Karur had seven, Ariyalur and Perambalur district reported six fresh cases.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 240 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Wednesday. There were 237 active cases in Thanjavur, 178 in Tiruvaur and 140 in Pudukottai. Mayiladuthurai reported 128 active cases each, while Nagapattinam had 63, Ariyalur 54, Karur and Perambalur recorded 47 active cases each.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...