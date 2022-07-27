141 COVID-19 cases in central region

July 27, 2022 20:57 IST

A total of 141 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

The number of daily case load stood at 35 in Tiruchi and 27 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur reported 21 fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai 17, while Pudukottai recorded 13 cases. Nagapattinam had nine cases each, Karur had seven, Ariyalur and Perambalur district reported six fresh cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 240 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Wednesday. There were 237 active cases in Thanjavur, 178 in Tiruvaur and 140 in Pudukottai. Mayiladuthurai reported 128 active cases each, while Nagapattinam had 63, Ariyalur 54, Karur and Perambalur recorded 47 active cases each.