1,400 families relocated, Minister visits flood-hit areas in Sirkazhi

Published - August 03, 2024 09:56 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva. V. Meyyanathan interacting with people at Nadhalpadugai village in Sirkazhi taluk. 

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva. V. Meyyanathan interacting with people at Nadhalpadugai village in Sirkazhi taluk.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 1,400 families have been relocated to seven relief camps in Sirkazhi taluk of Mayiladuthurai district because of floods in the Kollidam. Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva. V. Meyyanathan on Saturday visited Nadalpadugai village to inspect the flood-affected areas and hear the grievances of the local residents.

“The affected areas along the riverbanks include Mudalameduthittu, Nadharpadugai, Vellamanal, Achalpuram, and Thirumayiladi. Specifically, 1,400 families have been relocated to seven relief camps. Since this morning, they have been provided with three meals daily. The Agriculture Department will assess the damage to the agricultural lands in these areas. Additionally, two houses have been damaged, and appropriate relief measures will be taken,” the Minister told presspersons.

The was accompanied by District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi, MLA of Poompuhar Niveda M. Murugan, MLA of Sirkazhi M. Panneerselvam, and SP K. Meena.

