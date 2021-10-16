₹140-crore allocated for integrated bus stand: Minister

Administrative sanction has been given for the integrated bus stand to be established at Panchapur on the outskirts of the city, according to Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of laying the foundation for construction of an overhead water tank near Central Bus Stand, Mr. Nehru said preliminary steps had been taken and ₹140 crore earmarked for a component of the project. All other steps, including preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), were on.

Mr. Nehru said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would be invited to lay the foundation for the project. Steps had been taken to start the construction as early as possible. Preparation of DPR was also on for the elevated corridors between Mela Chinthamani and Kambarasampettai and the Head Post Office and the District Court complex in Tiruchi. Detailed plans of the proposed projects would be known shortly.

A new bridge would also be constructed across the Cauvery in the city at an estimated cost of about ₹90 crore. The bridge would come up adjacent to the existing bridge, which had suffered damages in recent years.

To a question on conducting elections to urban local bodies, the Minister said that preliminary steps had been taken up. A Government Order had been issued to upgrade the Kumbakonam municipality to corporation and 19 town panchayats to municipalities. After completing all mandatory procedure and the delimitation process, the State Election Commission (SEC) would announce the dates.

On criticism levelled by the AIADMK that the DMK government had tasted success in the rural local body polls in nine districts with the tacit support of the SEC, Mr. Nehru said the elections were conducted in a free and fair manner. Officials had acted in an impartial manner in holding the polls. There were posts in which the DMK nominees were defeated by a single digit. The AIADMK too won in several panchayat union wards. If the DMK influenced the SEC the DMK nominees, who lost the election in a narrow margin, could have been declared winners.

The new overhead water tank near the bus stand would come up at a cost of ₹4.5 crore. It would have a capacity of five lakh litres and would facilitate the uninterrupted water supply to residents in Pirattiyur and Karumandapam areas. Steps were also being taken to build a overhead tank at Milaguparai to ensure equitable water supply.

Collector S. Sivarasu, Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman and others took part in the function.