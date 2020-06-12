14-year-old girl tests positive for COVID 19 in Karaikal

KARAIKAL

A 14-year-old girl residing at Tirupattinam along Thittacheri Road tested positive for the virus in Karaikal district on Friday.

The girl was under home quarantine for the last 10 days after return from Chennai. Swab samples of four other members of the girl's family and another five-member family in the immediate neighbourhood had turned out negative results.

Officials believe that the chances were minimal for spread of the virus through the afflicted girl as her entire family was under quarantine. The locality of the affected girl was immediately declared as containment zone.

The district administration has reached out to the residents with support system for supply of essentials and milk at their doorstep, and medical guidance over phone. The administration has also stepped up measures for enforcement of personal distancing and tighter screening of people entering the check posts from the Tamil Nadu side.

Karaikal District Citizens and Rail Users' Welfare Association, Karaikal unit of India Against Corruption, and other public welfare organisations have been voicing their concern over the looming threat of spread of the virus in the district due to what they described as the laxity on the part of the police personnel manning the checkposts in monitoring movement of people at the checkposts.

Closed-Circuit Television Cameras must be installed at the checkposts and senior officials must carry out inspection at the checkposts on an hourly basis, V.R. Dhanaseelane, president, Karaikal District Citizens and Rail Users' Association.

Public transport services being operated from Karaikal to Puducherry by PRTC must be put on hold, he emphasised, pointing out that substantial risk factor has been created by returnees from Chennai who travel to Puducherry by two-wheelers and subsequently board the buses bound for Karaikal.

On Thursday, the district administration sealed a browsing centre on Maideen Palli Street after detection of forged versions of the e-passes issued by the district administration for inter-state and inter-district movement of people.

The centre was found to have sold the forged e-passes in the black market for gain by photoshopping original ones.

One person was arrested under Disaster Management Act 2005, IT Act, and various sections of IPC.

Cautioning the public not to fall prey to such illegal services, Collector Arjun Sharma said carrying such forged e-passes was also a punishable offence.