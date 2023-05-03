14 new COVID-19 cases in central region

May 03, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Fourteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi reported five fresh cases, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam and Karur two each, and Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai districts had one new case each.

The total number of active cases in the region stood at 169 as on Wednesday. Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases with 52 persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Ariyalur had 29 active cases, Thanjavur 20, Karur and Nagapattinam 17, Tiruvarur 16, Mayiladuthurai 11, and Pudukottai had seven active cases.