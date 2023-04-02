14 new COVID-19 cases in central region

April 02, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Fourteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were five new cases in Tiruchi, four in Mayiladuthurai, two in Tiruvarur, and one case each in Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts. Out of 73 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 31, Mayiladuthurai 17, Ariyalur and Tiruvarur six, Pudukottai five, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam three, and Karur two. Perambalur had no active case.