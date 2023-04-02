HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

14 new COVID-19 cases in central region

April 02, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fourteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were five new cases in Tiruchi, four in Mayiladuthurai, two in Tiruvarur, and one case each in Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts. Out of 73 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 31, Mayiladuthurai 17, Ariyalur and Tiruvarur six, Pudukottai five, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam three, and Karur two. Perambalur had no active case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.