14 more panchayats set to achieve 100% first dose vaccine coverage in Tiruchi district

Fourteen more panchayats are set to achieve 100% first dose vaccination coverage in the district.

Thiruvellarai panchayat has become the first village in the district to achieve the feat by inoculating all 4,075 residents (above 18 years of age) with the first dose of the vaccine.

Appreciating the efforts taken by various stakeholders for vaccinating all eligible persons, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru handed over a certificate signed by Collector S. Sivarasu to Latha Kathirvel, president of the panchayat, a few days ago.

Mr. Sivarasu said he had received documents from 14 more panchayats in the district for achieving 100% first dose vaccination coverage. He had asked the officials to verify the documents. The panchayats had been asked to produce the migration certificates of those who had migrated to other districts for employment.

He said the special vaccination drive conducted in 635 camps on Sunday received massive response from the people. More than 1.10 lakh people were inoculated on Sunday alone. It was 7% of the targetted population (above 18 years of age) in the district.

One more mega drive

Mr. Sivarasu said the district had a stock of 48,000 doses of vaccine. One more special drive would be conducted in the district shortly.

More than 50% of the targetted population had so far been inoculated with at least one dose. It had been decided to achieve 70% vaccination coverage with October 15, he added.