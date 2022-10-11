14 involved in cell phone snatchings detained under Goondas Act

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI 
October 11, 2022 16:33 IST

Tiruchi City Police have detained 14 persons arrested on charges of snatching mobile phones from the general public under the Goondas Act. 

The order was issued by Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan in view of their repeated involvement in such crime. 

A police press release on Tuesday said 56 cases pertaining to cell phone thefts and snatchings committed by motorcycle-borne criminals at different places in Tiruchi city were registered.  Following examination of CCTV footage and inquiries, police arrested 98 persons involved in cell phone snatchings and sent them for remand. Eighty stolen mobile phones were recovered from the accused. 

Fourteen of the arrested were booked under the Goondas Act.

