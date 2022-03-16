14 injured in Kandiyanatham jallikattu

Fourteen persons, most of them spectators, were injured during the jallikattu held at Kandiyanatham near Ponnamaravathi on Wednesday.

After receiving first aid at the special camp organised in the village, some of the injured were referred to Government Medical College Hospital. However, none of them was said to be serious.

A total of 716 bulls from Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Madurai, Dindigul, Ariyalur and Sivaganga were released in the event. About 300 bull tamers participated.

Earlier, Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment, inaugurated the event.