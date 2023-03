March 05, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Fourteen persons were injured in the jallikattu held at Kalkudi in the Viralimalai police station limits in Pudukottai district on Sunday.

As many as 574 bulls were released and 104 tamers took part at the event that lasted over five hours.

Police sources said 10 among the injured were referred to the Government Hospital at Viralimalai. The others were treated as out-patients at the venue.