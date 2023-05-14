ADVERTISEMENT

14 held for assaulting man using weapon

May 14, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police on Sunday arrested 14 persons for vandalising a vehicle and assaulting a man using weapons near Manachannallur. According to the police, S. Selvakumar, 19, a native of Kalavaipatti near Manachanallur, was reportedly in love with a girl from a nearby village. Meanwhile, Selvakumar allegedly sketched the girl’s face in his autorickshaw. Opposing this, a few villagers picked up a quarrel with Selvakumar on Saturday evening at his house and vandalised his autorickshaw. They also assaulted his brother S. Gopinath, 25, using weapons. The injured was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Based on a complaint, the Manachanallur police arrested 14 persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US