HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

14 held for assaulting man using weapon

May 14, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police on Sunday arrested 14 persons for vandalising a vehicle and assaulting a man using weapons near Manachannallur. According to the police, S. Selvakumar, 19, a native of Kalavaipatti near Manachanallur, was reportedly in love with a girl from a nearby village. Meanwhile, Selvakumar allegedly sketched the girl’s face in his autorickshaw. Opposing this, a few villagers picked up a quarrel with Selvakumar on Saturday evening at his house and vandalised his autorickshaw. They also assaulted his brother S. Gopinath, 25, using weapons. The injured was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Based on a complaint, the Manachanallur police arrested 14 persons.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.