14 held for assaulting man using weapon

May 14, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district rural police on Sunday arrested 14 persons for vandalising a vehicle and assaulting a man using weapons near Manachannallur. According to the police, S. Selvakumar, 19, a native of Kalavaipatti near Manachanallur, was reportedly in love with a girl from a nearby village. Meanwhile, Selvakumar allegedly sketched the girl’s face in his autorickshaw. Opposing this, a few villagers picked up a quarrel with Selvakumar on Saturday evening at his house and vandalised his autorickshaw. They also assaulted his brother S. Gopinath, 25, using weapons. The injured was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Based on a complaint, the Manachanallur police arrested 14 persons.