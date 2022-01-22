14 goat thieves arrested

Police personnel of the Tiruchi Range have arrested 14 goat thieves and recovered 147 goat worth ₹7. 35 lakh over the last two months.

A press release from the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, here on Saturday said a total of 34 cases relating to the theft of goats was booked from November 23, 2021 to January 21, 2022. Of this, 14 cases were booked by Tiruchi Rural Police. Fourteen more cases were registered in Pudukottai, five in Perambalur and one in Karur district. As many as 147 stolen goats worth ₹7.35 lakh were recovered from the arrested persons. Eight vehicles that were used to transport the animals were also recovered.

The goats would be handed over to their owners through the courts. The arrested were sent for remand. A special team was formed to monitor incidents of goat theft and take action against them, the release said.

The police action comes in the wake of the recent murder of a Special Sub Inspector of Police of Navalpattu police station in Tiruchi district allegedly by goat thieves.