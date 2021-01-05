14 girls employed in spinning mill rescued in Tiruchi district

Surprise check conducted

Fourteen girls employed in a private spinning mill at Thathaiyengarpet in the district have been rescued by officials last month.

Police registered a case against the managing director of the mill on Monday.

Police sources said a team of officials from the Factories Department, Labour Department, District Child Protection Unit, National Child Labour Project and Bachpan Bachao Andolan- a movement campaigning for the rights of children, conducted surprise checks at the spinning mill on December 22 last year and found 14 minor girls employed at the unit.

The girls were in the age group of 13 to 17 years and hailed from Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Namakkal and Cuddalore districts.

The team rescued the girls and took them to a home at Tiruchi where they were accommodated.

After ascertaining their age from their parents, the girls were handed over to them. Two of the girls were aged 13 years.

Case booked

Acting on a complaint from Bachpan Bachao Andolan State coordinator H.N. Malim, Thathaiyengarpet police on Monday registered a case under Section 79 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Section 14 (1A) Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.