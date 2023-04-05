ADVERTISEMENT

14 fresh COVID-19 cases in central region

April 05, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fourteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

There were three new cases each in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Nagapattinam, two in Thanjavur and one case each in Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts.

Out of 99 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 37, Mayiladuthurai 16, Tiruvarur 15, Ariyalur nine, Nagapattinam seven, and Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Karur five. Perambalur had no active case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US