April 05, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Fourteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

There were three new cases each in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Nagapattinam, two in Thanjavur and one case each in Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts.

Out of 99 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 37, Mayiladuthurai 16, Tiruvarur 15, Ariyalur nine, Nagapattinam seven, and Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Karur five. Perambalur had no active case.