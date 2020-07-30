14 deaths, 460 new cases in delta region

The central region saw a welcome drop in fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 460 patients testing positive for the viral infection. However, the region recorded a rise in deaths, with 14 patients, including two children, aged three and five, dying of the viral infection.

Six of the victims hailed from Thanjavur, three each from Tiruvarur and Pudukottai and one each from Ariyalur and Nagapattinam.

A three-year-old girl from Nagapattinam with cerebral palsydied at Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital after suffering a seizure. A five-year-old girl from Ariyalur died at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital of respiratory failure and viral pneumonia.

In Thanjavur, two men aged 68 and 42 and a woman aged 65 died at a private hospital, while two men, aged 69 and 55, died at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. Two men aged 54 and 52 and a woman aged 75 died in Pudukottai due to comorbidities including diabetes and hypertension. In Tiruvarur, two diabetic men aged 49 and 52 and a 55-year-old woman with Parkinsonism and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) died.

Of the 460 new cases, 118 were from Tiruchi, 128 from Pudukottai, 97 from Thanjavur, 41 from Karur, 28 from Nagapattinam, 27 from Perambalur, 17 from Ariyalur and four from Tiruvarur.

Pudukottai

Among the 128 patients in Pudukottai were two healthcare workers and two ante-natal mothers.

“Nearly half of the patients are primary contacts of positive persons. Another 50 suffer from SARI and Influenza-Like Illnesses,” said a senior health official.

Tiruchi

Among the 118 patients in Tiruchi were at least 50 local contacts from non-containment areas. Three streets in Ariyamangalam zone, three in Woraiyur and 12 in Ponmalai zone were declared as containment zones by officials of the civic body on Thursday.

Thanjavur

In Thanjavur, where 97 new cases were recorded, three forest officers, a pharmacist, a female and a male staff nurse, an assistant at the Dean’s office at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital tested positive.

Nagapattinam

Of the 28 cases in Nagapattinam, six were contacts of a worker at Mayiladuthurai municipality. Eight returned from other districts: five from Chennai and one each from Kanchipuram, Tiruchi and Thanjavur. One pregnant woman also tested positive.

Karur, Tiruvarur

In Karur, 41 patients tested positive, Tiruvarur saw four new cases.

Perambalur, Ariyalur

In Perambalur, 27 cases were reported. Seven women were among the 17 who tested positive for COVID-19 in Ariyalur.