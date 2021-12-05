13th mega vaccination camp held

The central region inoculated a significant number of people in the 13th round of the mega vaccination camp conducted on Sunday.

Tiruchi district stood 10th among all districts in the State, as most people rushed to get the jab amid fear of the new variant of the virus.

In Tiruchi, 75,369 people took the jab,with 42,949 getting the second dose. In Thanjavur district, which stood 14th, 62,893 people were vaccinated.

In Karur, of the total 34,948 people who took the jab, 19,548 got the second dose.

Health workers in Tiruvarur vaccinated 39,020 people, of which 24,193 took the second dose. In Nagapattinam, 20,110 people took the COVID-19 vaccination, in Mayiladuthurai 26,751 and in Pudukottai district 51,351.

In Ariyalur district 25,958 people took the jab and in neighbouring Perambalur 13,513.