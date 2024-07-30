GIFT a SubscriptionGift
139th birth anniversary of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy observed

Published - July 30, 2024 07:16 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Pudukottai Collector M. Aruna garlanding the statue of Muthulakshmi Reddy on the premises of the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

Pudukottai Collector M. Aruna garlanding the statue of Muthulakshmi Reddy on the premises of the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector M. Aruna garlanded the statue of Muthulakshmi Reddy on the premises of the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital on the occasion of her 139th birth anniversary on Tuesday. 

The Collector offered floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy, who was a surgeon, lawmaker and social reformer, and distributed sweets to doctors and students. Pudukottai MLA V. Muthuraja, government officials and local body representatives participated in the event, an official release said. 

A function was organised by the Thilagavathiyar Thiruvarul Adheenam on its premises in Pudukottai in connection with the birth anniversary of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy. The Adheenakarthar Dayanandha Chandrasekara Swamigal, Pudukottai Municipal Chairman Thilagavathy Senthil, and others offered floral tributes to the statue of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy which has been installed at the entrance of the Adheenam. Sewing machines were given to some women from the poorer sections on the occasion, a release said. 

