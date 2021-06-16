1,395 fresh cases, 37 deaths in delta

Declining trend witnessed in the region in positivity rate and fatalities

The central districts on Wednesday reported 1,395 fresh cases, the first time such a sharp dip has been reported in the region since April.

The number of deaths, too, was lower than the previous days with 37 patients succumbing to the viral infection.

Eight patients died in Thanjavur district, while Nagapattinam and Tiruchi recorded six deaths each. Ariyalur reported five and Pudukottai four. Three deaths each were reported in Perambalur and Tiruvarur districts, while two fatalities were reported in Karur.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 405 patients testing positive. The district reported a marked dip in the number of fresh cases over the last week.

Tiruchi district came a close second with 318 patients testing positive on Wednesday, while Nagapattinam reported a slight dip with 206 fresh cases. Tiruvarur, meanwhile, reported a marked drop with 154 patients testing positive.

According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam district had 14 ICU beds vacant, while Tiruvarur had 29. Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts had 141 and 114 beds.

Karur reported 110 fresh cases and Ariyalur 83. Five ICU beds were available in Karur and eight in Ariyalur.

Pudukottai recorded 74 patients reporting COVID-19 positive, while Perambalur reported 45. Pudukottai had five vacant ICU beds, while Perambalur had 32.