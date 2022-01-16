1,395 cases in central districts

TIRUCHI

16 January 2022 21:38 IST

Two deaths reported

The central districts on Sunday reported 1,395 fresh COVID-19 cases. Two deaths were reported in the region - one each in Karur and Tiruchi, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur continue to report a large majority of the cases in the region. On Sunday, Tiruchi reported 453 and Thanjavur, 439.

The other seven districts in the region reported less than 100 cases each. Eighty-four persons tested positive in Tiruvarur, 78 in Mayiladuthurai, and 77 in Karur. In Ariyalur, 73 patients reported positive, and 71 in Perambalur district. Nagapattinam district registered 68 cases, and in Pudukottai, 52.