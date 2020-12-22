139-year-old basilica makes it to tourism department’s ‘places of interest’ list

TIRUCHI

Barring a few iconic structures, most historic monuments and places of interest in the city have not received the attention they deserve.

The Tourism Department recently updated a list of places of interests in Tiruchi district.

“Be it local residents or foreign visitors, many are not quite aware of places that are of cultural and architectural value. So we decided to include lesser known spots in the district to encourage more people to visit them,” T. Jegatheswari, Tourism Officer, told The Hindu.

‘Historically important’

“These are places not just of religious significance, but also of educational and historic importance,” she said.

One such addition is the 139-year-old Holy Redeemer’s Basilica in Palakkarai. Consecrated on June 29, 1881, the Roman Catholic Church was built on land gifted by Diwan Kanjamalai Mudaliar.

Its striking design, in an Indo-Gothic architectural style, makes ample use of windows and vents to optimise the city’s natural sunlight.

Holy Redeemer’s Basilica is also known locally for its Sahaya Matha Kovil in honour of the many miracles that are thought to have taken place through Mother Mary (also referred to as ‘Mother of Perpetual Succour’) at the shrine here.

“The novena [prayers repeated for nine days or weeks] was started by Redemptorist priest Rev. Fr. Francis in 1957,” Rector and Parish Priest Fr. S. Arokiaraj of Holy Redeemer’s Basilica (Sahaya Matha Shrine) said.

Besides an imposing altar showing Jesus Christ as the saviour, the walls of the basilica have paintings and statuettes of Biblical significance.

The portrait at Sahaya Matha Shrine has been executed in the traditions of Eastern Art, and is traditionally said to have been drawn by the evangelist St. Luke.

In 2006, the church was raised to the status of a minor basilica by Pope Benedict XVI on the recommendation of Rt. Rev. Dr. Antony Devotta, Bishop of Tiruchi.

The basilica joins Our Lady of Lourdes Church, situated within the campus of St. Joseph’s Autonomous College, as the two Christian places of worship on the Tourism Department’s updated list this year.

Information on 32 places are being collated to include the latest visitor information and will be published on the websites of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and the district administration, said Ms. Jegatheswari.

“Our aim is to make people appreciate these places and safeguard them for future generations,” she added.