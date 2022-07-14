139 new COVID-19 cases in central region

One hundred and thirty-nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.

The number of daily fresh cases stood at 46 in Tiruchi and 21 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur reported 19 fresh cases, Pudukottai 17, while Perambalur and Nagapattinam both reported 10 new cases each. Ariyalur had six new cases, while Karur and Mayiladuthurai recorded five fresh cases each.

Tiruchi district reported the highest number of active cases in the region with 386 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Thursday. There were 144 active cases in Thanjavur, 104 in Pudukottai, 103 in Tiruvaur, 89 in Perambalur, 76 in Mayiladuthurai, 63 in Nagapattinam, 40 in Karur and 29 in Ariyalur.